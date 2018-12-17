Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 86 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 83 trimmed and sold positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 47.34 million shares, up from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 62 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1988 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27.44 million activity. 1,131 shares valued at $69,637 were bought by Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin on Friday, September 28. The insider Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust bought 4 shares worth $245. WILLIAMS CLARA R bought $2,730 worth of stock. 154 shares were bought by RANKIN CHLOE O, worth $9,644. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $124 was bought by Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002. Kuipers Evelyn R had bought 5 shares worth $310. RANKIN ROGER F bought 334 shares worth $21,229.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 42,452 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

The shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Matilda Kuipers is in the stock market news today. It was made public in a report filled by Matilda Kuipers and submitted to the Security Exchange Commission on December 17, 2018, she purchased 5 shares from the Ohio-based company having a value near $319 U.S. Dollars. The acquired shares average price was $63.7. Matilda is trying to quietly increase her company’s share, same as she did in the last 30 days. She acquired another 41 shares worth $2,612 USD. Presently, Matilda Kuipers has 1,041 shares or 0.01% of the company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 361,866 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has declined 37.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.66 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.39M for 7.98 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.86% negative EPS growth.