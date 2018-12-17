Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 1.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.11M, up from 212,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 265,485 shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 11.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 4,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 88,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.47M, down from 92,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 5.46 million shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 24/04/2018 – Lilly Surprises With Strong Beat After Cutting R&D and Jobs; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 0.89% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset accumulated 58,729 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 37,220 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,582 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 119,617 shares. 15,000 are owned by Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 179,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.08% stake. Baystate Wealth Limited Company holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 10 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Suntrust Banks has 36,346 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Company holds 1.26 million shares. Synovus Financial owns 1,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Incorporated reported 3,063 shares. M&R Management Incorporated reported 316 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 15,000 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $70,060 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $40,000 was sold by TANABE BARBARA J.

Among 10 analysts covering Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bank of Hawaii had 32 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8500 target in Friday, August 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, September 22. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90.5 target in Monday, October 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, October 25. The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) on Thursday, July 26 with “Underweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) rating on Monday, January 8. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $93.0 target. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 683,930 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $110.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 21,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,512 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 17,173 shares to 103,613 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 25 by Atlantic Securities. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, June 11. The firm has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 30. Cowen & Co maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 13 with “Hold”. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $90 target.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34B for 19.92 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,544 were accumulated by At Bankshares. Paloma Partners Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). M Inc stated it has 3,216 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 11,123 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.2% or 38,058 shares in its portfolio. Whittier owns 15,919 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.27% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,787 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,715 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bender Robert And Assoc invested in 5,543 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 156,724 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 4,838 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Df Dent Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,403 shares. Visionary Asset Mngmt reported 1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).