Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 7.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 60,206 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 828,173 shares with $63.94M value, up from 767,967 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $85.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 3.79 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Among 8 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 11 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

15/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $50 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $49 New Target: $43 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51 New Target: $46 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $51 New Target: $48 Maintain

31/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $49 New Target: $53 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $61 New Target: $65 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $48 New Target: $49 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $54 Initiates Coverage On

16/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, October 26.