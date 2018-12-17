Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) by 4.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,631 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 575,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 10,489 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 6.19% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 03/05/2018 – SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP – TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BLN, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BLN & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BLN AT MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 43.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 55,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25 million, up from 127,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 1.09 million shares traded or 66.48% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 44.95% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI)

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $121,000 activity.

More important recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triumph Group: Modern Day Cigar Butt – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “Plant-based food company Beyond Meat files for IPO – L.A. Biz” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within NVIDIA, Triumph Group, Gladstone Land, Icahn Enterprises, UGI, and TopBuild â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.03 million shares or 0.71% less from 50.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mondrian Investment Prns reported 145,270 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co reported 1.01 million shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 182,301 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Millennium Management Limited Com holds 676,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 26,751 shares. Oberweis Asset has 0.37% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research owns 77,051 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 374,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.05% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 153,604 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 16,393 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 161,500 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 9.22M shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Triumph Group had 69 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 13 with “Buy”. Suntrust Robinson initiated the shares of TGI in report on Thursday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained the shares of TGI in report on Monday, April 23 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, April 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, November 3.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $74.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 13,160 shares to 98,757 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,802 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Silvercrest Asset Management (NASDAQ:SAMG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Silvercrest Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by Sandler O’Neill. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”.

More notable recent Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) to announce first quarter 2014 results and host investor conference call – PR Newswire” on May 08, 2014, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Acquire Jamison, Eaton & Wood – PR Newswire” published on March 30, 2015, Marketwatch.com published: “Donâ€™t let your dividend strategy backfire – MarketWatch” on January 22, 2014. More interesting news about Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Cel-Sci, DGSE Companies, Veracyte, China Pharma, Barnwell Industries, and Silvercrest Asset Management Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 99,000 shares to 363,000 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sb One Bancorp by 91,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.68, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SAMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.28 million shares or 2.42% more from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 61,677 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 85,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 55,840 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 375,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). 44 are held by Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc). 57 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) or 27,942 shares. 8,500 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd. Cadence Cap Mgmt has 146,572 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,349 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).