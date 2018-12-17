Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,895 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.75M, up from 58,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 721,769 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Bancorp New Jersey Inc New (BKJ) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 455,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.78M, up from 433,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Bancorp New Jersey Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.49M market cap company. It closed at $13.5 lastly. It is down 13.98% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BKJ News: 14/03/2018 – BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 03/05/2018 – BANK OF NEW ZEALAND PLANS TO ISSUE NZ$500M CONV. SUB NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bancorp of New Jersey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKJ); 10/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND GOVERNOR ORR SAYS MOVE LOWER IN NZ DOLLAR AFTER THURSDAY MPS ”A GOOD THING”; 03/04/2018 – Fed San Fran: John C. Williams Named to Lead the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – April 3, 2018; 23/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of New York Mellon $1.25b Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 12/03/2018 – 9 SPOKES INTERNATIONAL – SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BANK OF NEW ZEALAND TO PROVIDE PLATFORM TO SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESS CUSTOMER BASE; 24/05/2018 – Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Declares A 6.50% Dividend For The First Quarter Of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Bancorp of New Jersey 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – Bancorp of New Jersey 1Q EPS 19c

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $660,911 activity. The insider Williams R Sanders sold 350 shares worth $56,749.

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 81 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, December 11 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 25 by Mizuho. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $235.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,980 shares to 31,277 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 40,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,496 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Needham Mgmt Limited Liability owns 38,763 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Finance Architects stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,557 shares. Champlain Inv Partners invested in 1.09% or 704,775 shares. Essex Financial Inc has 6,735 shares. Johnson Fincl Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,284 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,626 shares. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 0.72% or 24,607 shares. 2,777 were reported by Hilltop Inc. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0.07% or 585,873 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 21,164 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $72.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 20,000 shares to 152,215 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).