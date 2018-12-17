MEET.ONE (MEETONE) dropped $-0.0003676092 in 24 hours

It was bad day for MEET.ONE (MEETONE), as it declined by $-0.0003676092 or -28.55%, touching $0.0009198819. Crypto Experts believe that MEET.ONE (MEETONE) is looking for the $0.00101187009 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00227804579160935. The highest price was $0.00128835 and lowest of $0.0009198819 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0012874911. It last traded at Gateio exchange.

For a month, MEET.ONE (MEETONE) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days MEETONE is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 10.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/05/2018. The Crypto MEETONE has proof type and operates under algorithm.

MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers’ technical support for the community.