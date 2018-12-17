Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793.23 million, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.74 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 25,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 305,088 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.43M, down from 330,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 17.42M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Canopy Growth Has Doubled Up Aurora Cannabis — Here’s Why – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Production Isn’t Everything When Investing in Pot Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Cronos Group – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Cronos Group (TSX:CRON) Is Today’s Best Marijuana Play After Altria’s (NYSE:MO) Massive Investment – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Is Primed to Do Serious Damage – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimedx Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc (Call) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:LL).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. $989,106 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by Kane Thomas Michael on Friday, October 19. SANDS RICHARD had sold 148,773 shares worth $33.28M.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, April 7. Susquehanna maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, October 1 with “Negative” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 26. As per Tuesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, October 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 15,717 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 17,748 shares. 17,126 are held by Clearbridge Limited Co. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 1.97M shares stake. Scopus Asset LP reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,163 shares. Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.19% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 2,301 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.01% or 73,650 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora owns 14,312 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,788 shares stake. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bowen Hanes & holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 82,100 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. $245,993 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES. 4,522 shares were sold by Shenoy Navin, worth $226,100 on Monday, December 3. Shares for $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold”. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 1, the company rating was initiated by Roth Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Market Perform” rating. Bernstein upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 27 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, January 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 5 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Intel’s Stock Is Poised To Surge – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Stocks Stand Tall Despite Index’s Loss of 2018 Gains – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Speeds Up the Launch of 5G – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.