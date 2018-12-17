Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 327.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $256.38 million, up from 342,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 927,899 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 10.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 332,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.95M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 455,972 shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has declined 22.74% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Has Decided to Exploree Sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money Brands; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $2.74; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MDP shares while 62 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 1.45% less from 45.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travel + Leisure Announces The 50 Best Places To Travel In 2019 – PRNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Will Junior Bridgeman purchase Sports Illustrated? Talk is heating up – Louisville Business First” published on December 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith’s Health Magazine Reveals New Look In January/February Issue – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: PE firms, broadcasters circle Nexstar stations that must be divested in Tribune deal – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Cox TV Assets Said to Get Bids from Nexstar (NXST), Meredith (MDP), Others – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 31,150 shares to 38,140 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,091 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $411,871 activity. Another trade for 6,011 shares valued at $351,145 was sold by ZIESER JOHN S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 895,666 shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $835.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 44,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,030 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 10 buys, and 4 sales for $61.18 million activity. $5.18M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Monday, December 10. 500 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares with value of $59,500 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE. $95,583 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were sold by Patton Rodney David. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were sold by HELEN SUZANNE L. On Tuesday, September 11 Thiers Bernard sold $950,000 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 5,000 shares. 2,698 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares with value of $313,877 were bought by Carson Brian.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries: Risks Are Adding Up Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Insiders Of 2 Different Flooring Companies Purchase Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Insider Buying Continues At Mohawk – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Dec. 7 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

