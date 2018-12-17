Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, down from 87,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 301,887 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has declined 24.69% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) by 39.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.94 million, up from 186,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 692,176 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $35,700 activity.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty sells a property for $160M, buys one for $74M – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) CEO Don Miller on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Caterpillar pays quite a haul for Nashville finance HQ – Nashville Business Journal” on January 12, 2018. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Office anchors trade spaces in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PDM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 105.74 million shares or 2.41% less from 108.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 439,721 are held by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com owns 12,359 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 17,812 shares. Amer Century owns 0.09% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 5.02M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 33,517 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 1,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 298,429 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,655 shares stake. Parametric Associate Ltd reported 466,837 shares. Boston invested in 0% or 101,150 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 8,523 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,649 shares to 261,966 shares, valued at $29.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,507 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Among 4 analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had 20 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, January 22. As per Tuesday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) rating on Friday, February 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $18.0 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 23 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 3 by DA Davidson. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 3 by SunTrust.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty restructuring around hyperscale and hybrid co-location – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty slides 24% on guidance, reorg; Raymond James downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Announces Private Connectivity to Oracle Cloud Now Available in Nine Major Markets – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS beats in Q3 as business transition rolls on – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Data Center REIT QTS Realty Shares Were Slammed: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2018.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $743.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,020 shares to 83,794 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QTS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 49.98 million shares or 2.88% more from 48.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Barclays Public Limited Company has 79,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 44,888 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance invested in 2.47 million shares. Counselors Of Maryland accumulated 1.17% or 596,118 shares. Asset One invested in 112,471 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 31,919 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 130,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nomura Asset reported 31,430 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 94,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 7,500 shares. 650 are held by Pinebridge Invests L P. Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 88,983 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, December 6. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $67.0 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Jefferies. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Thursday, October 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $62.0 target. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5. Jefferies maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Friday, September 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $66.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $48 target. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, December 2.