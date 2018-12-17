Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 1.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 259,079 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.71M, down from 264,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 92,277 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 3.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Fcb Financial Holdings Inc Class A A (FCB) by 61.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 516,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.56 million, up from 845,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Fcb Financial Holdings Inc Class A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 623,914 shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) has declined 30.64% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FCB News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.8% of FCB Financial; 05/04/2018 – Florida Community Bank Steps in to Support Laces of Love Foundation in Its Mission to Assist Southwest Florida’s Disadvantaged; 08/03/2018 – FCB lnferno Launches TV Queen Rules on International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – FCB FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.18%; 22/04/2018 – DJ FCB Financial Holdings Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCB); 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 05/04/2018 – Free Checking is Back at Florida Community Bank; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 25/05/2018 – Florida Community Bank Assists First-Time and Veteran Homebuyers Achieve Their Dream of Homeownership; 24/04/2018 – FCB Financial Holdings 1Q EPS 84c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold FCB shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.21 million shares or 5.99% less from 42.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc stated it has 91,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl accumulated 415 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 13,558 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc stated it has 0.73% in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 178,446 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 9,697 shares. 677,475 were reported by Snyder L P. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) for 39,345 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 16,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company has 0.03% invested in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) for 56,603 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,370 shares stake. Elizabeth Park has invested 3.62% in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 177,816 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 188,398 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB).

Among 11 analysts covering FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. FCB Financial Holdings had 28 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Hovde Group on Monday, February 5 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 8. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. The stock of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Bank of America. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $54 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 11. The stock of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, November 9.

More notable recent FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Synovus and FCB Set Shareholder Meeting Date of November 29, 2018 – Business Wire” on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Issues of Race, Ethnicity and Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Shareholders reject compensation package for community bank execs – South Florida Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kevin Blair named Chief Operating Officer of Synovus – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies Stockholders Approve Class V Transaction – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $88.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reit Trust Reit (NYSE:PEB) by 16,958 shares to 5,690 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 91,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why IdaCorp (IDA) is a Top Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” on August 30, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “IdaCorp (IDA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2018. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) CEO Darrel Anderson on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 367,865 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $17.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 38.96% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDA’s profit will be $23.69M for 52.35 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold IDA shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.96 million shares or 1.06% more from 37.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 184,680 are held by Victory. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.01% or 4,145 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Saturna Cap invested in 14,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory, Georgia-based fund reported 4,898 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Prudential Public Limited reported 3,300 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 2,861 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Com invested in 0.03% or 2,400 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company owns 306,745 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 266,414 shares. 245,258 are held by Invesco Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.01% or 28,126 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd holds 103,678 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).