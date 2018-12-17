Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 3,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 64,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 17.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,729 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.88M, down from 124,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $191.35. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 91,466 shares to 15,318 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.40 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Incorporated accumulated 5.83% or 410,784 shares. Davy Asset holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 188,495 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,897 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. 19,697 were accumulated by Madrona Svcs Limited Company. Schwerin Boyle owns 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,550 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gp Public Limited reported 296,574 shares or 6.25% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 3.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,333 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 1.12% or 1.15 million shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 49,773 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.87% or 10.93 million shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 44,635 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, May 16 the stock rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 21. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 24 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, October 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Wunderlich to “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Pacific Crest. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 25. The company was maintained on Monday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by M Partners.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 31.47 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,015 activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,836 shares to 11,022 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 27. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. On Friday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $224 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 8 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, November 1. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $178 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na holds 65,806 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,637 shares. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,452 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,127 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corp owns 5,721 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 113 are held by Exchange Mngmt Incorporated. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spirit Of America owns 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,500 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.51% or 19,345 shares in its portfolio. Btc Mgmt has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,515 shares. Vgi Pty Ltd has invested 12.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,546 shares. Biondo Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 172,293 shares stake. West Chester Cap Advsr has 2,580 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.