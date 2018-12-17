Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,827 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.02 million, down from 82,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.16. About 18.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (FDX) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 17,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $667.65 million, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 1.59M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, CIEN, BLK – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Red Hat Acquisition Could Do Wonders for IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ABIL, CMCM, ADSK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: BA’s $383M Modification Contract, MSFT’s Army Contract – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on December, 18 after the close. They expect $4.08 EPS, up 28.30% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.18 per share. FDX’s profit will be $1.08B for 11.27 P/E if the $4.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.46 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.92% EPS growth.

