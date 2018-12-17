Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 84.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 24,918 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Geller Family Office Services Llc holds 4,491 shares with $621,000 value, down from 29,409 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.08% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 23.61M shares traded or 191.55% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lathrop Inv owns 2,771 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt accumulated 38,736 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Assetmark Inc reported 0.24% stake. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors reported 6,228 shares stake. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13.00 million shares. Paradigm Capital Management stated it has 73,800 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd invested in 1.08% or 266,216 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 169,374 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthfront Corporation stated it has 84,459 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 1.14% or 135,662 shares. Country Tru State Bank invested in 214,474 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 1,237 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.94 million activity. $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. On Thursday, December 13 Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,643 shares. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M worth of stock. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $148 target in Monday, October 22 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Remains Sidelined on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Following Reuters Article – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson A Buy Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Johnson & Johnson, Costco, and Apple Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

