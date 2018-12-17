Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,644 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.91M, down from 188,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $192.85. About 1.95 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (F) by 573.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 386,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,854 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.20 million, up from 67,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 37.20 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL OPERATIONS JOE HINRICHS SAYS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – U.S. March auto sales seen up 0.4 percent – J.D. Power and LMC; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Ser 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigators For Defamatory False Accusations Of “Barging” Into Private Homes “Uninvited”; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DOWN DEARBORN, MICH, F-150 PLANT TONIGHT; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 79,899 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $104.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc Com by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP U.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. On Thursday, August 2 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $98,890 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, October 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Nomura. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, July 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1300 target. UBS maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Friday, April 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 1. Tigress Financial maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, March 31 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, October 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, July 29. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Monday, October 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs accumulated 0.13% or 13.03 million shares. Gabalex Capital Lc has 1.00M shares. Virtu Lc owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 40,016 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fruth Invest Management reported 27,850 shares stake. Millennium Llc holds 632,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motco reported 641 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.1% or 1.30M shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Signaturefd Llc has 14,113 shares. The California-based Denali Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Profund Limited Liability invested in 77,256 shares. Exchange Cap holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 6 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ford’s Transformation Continues With Solid November Sales – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Is Ford Losing Ground in the Pickup Wars? – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Hereâ€™s Where Ford Could, and Should, Start Its Restructuring – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford Motor: Volatility Is Here To Stay – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Rock Solid Ford Stock Still Seems Worth the Rising Risks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,530 shares to 27,689 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 21.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Reasons That 3M’s Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Will 3M’s New 5-Year Financial Plan Help the Stock Recover? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $184,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 13,055 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 35,584 shares or 3.95% of the stock. Union Financial Bank Corporation invested 1.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Laffer Investments has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fdx Advsrs holds 17,735 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 698,331 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins holds 40,100 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division owns 20,395 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,708 shares. Vantage Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 45,019 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 10,592 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 6,638 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.91% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 94,341 shares. Iberiabank holds 24,155 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $262.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 25.