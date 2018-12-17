MinCoin (MNC) hits new $0.000588479400000001 price after 6.55% increase in 24 hours

It was good day for MinCoin (MNC), as it jumped by $0.000588479400000001 or 6.55%, touching $0.0095791369. Top Crypto Experts believe that MinCoin (MNC) is looking for the $0.01053705059 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0265307777919852. The highest price was $0.0104291627 and lowest of $0.0089906575 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0089906575. It last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange.

For a month, MinCoin (MNC) tokens went down -43.22% from $0.01687 for coin. For 100 days MNC is up 14.45% from $0.00837. It traded at $0.0165 200 days ago. It has 10.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 03/04/2013. The Crypto MNC has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

MinCoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency using scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm. Mincoin stands for ‘minimalist’ coin, and it bills itself as the ‘one-minute coin’ thanks to its one-minute block time. The developers behind the coin are active and progressive.