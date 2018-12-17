Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil (COG) by 4.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 35,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 821,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.50 million, down from 857,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 4.88M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 97.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $449,000, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 2.32M shares traded or 89.49% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 13.73% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE

Among 4 analysts covering Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (NYSE:BVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA had 12 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of BVN in report on Friday, April 15 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. HSBC upgraded the shares of BVN in report on Friday, May 6 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) on Tuesday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. HSBC downgraded CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) on Wednesday, April 13 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, December 13. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 21 by Credit Suisse.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 48,760 shares to 448,032 shares, valued at $43.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.57M for 27.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, July 30. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, July 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, January 12 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Friday, July 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $3000 target.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.71M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.