Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 754,586 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.83M, up from 704,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 65,793 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has declined 14.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 56,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.52M, up from 165,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $143.4. About 8.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s Current Status With Advertisers? It’s Complicated; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $645.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,283 shares to 513,428 shares, valued at $77.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,806 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7.95 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora accumulated 1,564 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Argent has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scholtz And Limited accumulated 1.66% or 16,017 shares. Mcf Limited Company holds 0.15% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company owns 98,401 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 9,000 shares. C Ww Wide Hldg A S invested in 2.52 million shares or 5.33% of the stock. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 265,763 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 0.65% or 133,766 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Advisory reported 790 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1,782 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 76 selling transactions for $1.83 billion activity. $126,638 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of stock. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 37,982 shares worth $7.74M. 10,000 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $2.00M on Wednesday, June 20. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Monday, December 10 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75 million.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 500,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $4.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ORA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 4.37% less from 21.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Smithfield Co has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0% or 59 shares. 6,429 are held by Bsw Wealth Partners. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 61,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 29,332 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 79,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 174 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. 3,359 are held by Ameritas. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 225,752 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 11,185 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $1.57 million activity. Barniv Ravit had sold 767 shares worth $39,892. Klein Erez also sold $224,540 worth of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) on Friday, June 22. 20,329 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shares with value of $1.16M were sold by Sullivan Bob. $22,828 worth of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shares were sold by SHARIR DAFNA. Shares for $39,807 were sold by FALK DAN on Wednesday, November 7.

