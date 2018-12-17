Among 2 analysts covering WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WR Berkley had 2 analyst reports since June 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. See W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) latest ratings:

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $78 Initiates Coverage On

18/06/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $74 Initiates Coverage On

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 37.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 17,621 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 65,204 shares with $5.32M value, up from 47,583 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $127.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.37M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 81,251 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 9.72% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity. The insider CAMILLERI LOUIS C sold 59,495 shares worth $5.17M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.