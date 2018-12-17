Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32M, down from 5,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $79.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1512.41. About 6.93M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition

Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 12.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 20,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 149,626 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86 million, down from 170,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 2.63M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, May 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, October 28. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1600.0 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, September 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 27 by Axiom Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Friday, April 27.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $5.31 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. 1,230 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $1.85 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22M on Thursday, November 15. $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. On Wednesday, August 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,927 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tx accumulated 2.87% or 29,070 shares. 487 are owned by Fagan Associates. First Bancshares And Tru Com Of Newtown reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 262,675 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Doremus holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 102 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 10,338 shares. Trustees Of Dartmouth College stated it has 19 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.14% or 17,128 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement owns 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 701 shares. Burney Communication has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodman Fincl Corp reported 5,154 shares or 5.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Alabama-based Wealthtrust has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: INTC,AMZN,SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon-Target intrigue again – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Takes On Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.00 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.02 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Thursday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3000 target. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MOS in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 8 to “Market Perform”. On Monday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 23. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31 target in Wednesday, July 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 9,259 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,368 shares in its portfolio. 113,077 were reported by British Columbia Inv Management. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 286,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 54,640 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Synovus Corporation stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 395 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1,043 are owned by Capstone Inv Limited Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0% or 390 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 175 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 5,265 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).