Linden Advisors Lp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 4.74M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 55.54% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – 68HK: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO VON MOLTKE SPEAKS AT LONDON CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO SETUP SUPERVISORY BD PANEL FOR STRATEGY: HB; 21/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Schenck Calls for Clarity on Brexit Transition; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Sees Lenders Drag Back `Healthy’ India Profit Gain; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 11/04/2018 – STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG SBSG.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 71 FROM EUR 62; 16/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank and VW pay price for shambolic governance

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. (MPAA) by 57.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,487 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $903,000, up from 24,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 181,366 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 30.84% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $422,071 activity. Another trade for 125 shares valued at $2,496 was made by Bryan David on Tuesday, June 19. 1,000 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares with value of $18,780 were bought by SELWYN JOFFE. Ferguson Joseph Edwin had sold 1,000 shares worth $26,446 on Wednesday, August 29. $316,469 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) was sold by Mirvis Jeffrey P on Wednesday, September 19. Lee David Sung also bought $19,929 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Motorcar Parts of America had 17 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Tuesday, November 10. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $44 target. TH Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Tuesday, August 11. TH Capital has “Buy” rating and $40 target. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by TH Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 10 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Monday, August 17. B. Riley & Co maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Tuesday, August 11. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $38 target. Roth Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Tuesday, August 8. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $3200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 10 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 9 by FBR Capital. Roth Capital downgraded Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Friday, June 15. Roth Capital has “Hold” rating and $2200 target.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gabelli & Company’s Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium – Business Wire” on May 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Appoints Vice President, New Products – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorcar Parts Of America: Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2017. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Replacement Parts Outlook: Long Growth Path in Front – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “D&V Electronics Ltd. Acquired by Motorcar Parts of America – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2017.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $101.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,788 shares to 10,974 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Of Amer Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 2,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,127 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.67, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold MPAA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 7.07% less from 20.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 11,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 29,220 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 31,700 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 5,605 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 48,533 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 46,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 12,899 shares. 18,340 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 774,175 shares in its portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability In invested in 261,693 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 369 shares. National Investment Serv Inc Wi stated it has 38,487 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Among 16 analysts covering Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), 2 have Buy rating, 9 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Deutsche Bank AG had 27 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank AG given on Thursday, March 23. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 14 by HSBC. On Monday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 27 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 15. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, November 13 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Monday, October 5. The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 9. The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.