Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 140,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $564.13M, down from 422,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $80.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1511.54. About 7.28 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) by 52.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 27,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13M, up from 52,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 703,673 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forest City Realty Trust Cl A by 44,319 shares to 375,111 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,372 shares, and cut its stake in Orchids Paper Products Co (NYSEMKT:TIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 8.84% more from 60.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp holds 1.8% or 4.60M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 478,346 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,336 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 88,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 250 shares stake. 360,536 are owned by Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt. Stifel Financial Corp reported 7,638 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 729 shares. Daiwa Gp has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 191,973 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 32,408 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Management Ab has invested 0.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Sector Gamma As has 1.12% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ameritas Inv Prtn has 5,426 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10 stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eii Capital Mgmt Inc has 114 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest Capital reported 9,058 shares. Archon Prtn Lc accumulated 13,983 shares. Janney Limited Liability Co holds 1.18% or 68,281 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation invested in 5,670 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Moreover, Seabridge Advisors Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fragasso Group has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,057 are owned by Smith Moore & Com. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,456 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 9,244 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.21% or 2,205 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Wealth Advisors has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,268 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. 437 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M was made by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. $1.85M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, November 20. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02 million was sold by Zapolsky David. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31 million.