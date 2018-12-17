Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, down from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 6.79M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 247.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $935,000, up from 4,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 6.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 370,978 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Bonness Entertainment stated it has 21,169 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. 3,100 were reported by Daiwa Sb Limited. Madrona Fin Ltd holds 0.15% or 2,400 shares. Brookmont Mngmt stated it has 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 177,079 shares. Gibson Ltd Llc accumulated 3,741 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 5,991 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt owns 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,064 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has 549,550 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 115,463 shares. Caprock reported 30,655 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Llc accumulated 3.23 million shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corporation Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in the Oil Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 2. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Vetr. The firm earned “Long-Term Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Hilliard Lyons. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was initiated by Credit Agricole. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Friday, July 21 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of XOM in report on Friday, December 2 with “Market Perform” rating.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 31. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by UBS. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. Jefferies initiated the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, September 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 30, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Management accumulated 0.39% or 126,599 shares. Century holds 0.19% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 248,514 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 44,341 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 5,018 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,370 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. M Hldgs owns 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,401 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co reported 26,600 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 46,715 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.03 million shares. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Lc holds 10,368 shares. Leavell Management reported 44,028 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 518,356 shares. 58,831 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will Coca-Cola Stock Be the Next Giant to Fall? – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things That Really Matter When Investing in Marijuana Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Altria (NYSE:MO) Stock Is Extremely Cheap – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Altria Wants to Buy a Piece of E-Cig Leader Juul Labs – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 72,875 shares to 96,665 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 9,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,721 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).