Hm Payson & Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,573 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.32M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 21.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 388,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.75 billion, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 25,585 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 30.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $651.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 352,436 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $33.44 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 165,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,635 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup.

Hm Payson & Company, which manages about $2.21 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51,024 shares to 236,134 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,677 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.46 million activity. PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E also sold $3.48M worth of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares.

