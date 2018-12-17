Narrative (NRVE) targets $0.005856334 while having 29.14% increase during a day

It was good day for Narrative (NRVE), as it jumped by $0.0012013213 or 29.14%, touching $0.00532394. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Narrative (NRVE) is looking for the $0.005856334 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00799407332444217. The highest price was $0.00532394 and lowest of $0.0041226187 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0041226187. It last traded at LAToken exchange.

For a month, Narrative (NRVE) tokens went down -62.00% from $0.01401 for coin. For 100 days NRVE is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 46.93 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/02/2017. The Crypto NRVE has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Narrative is a decentralized content ecosystem that rewards producers, distributors, and consumers due to their contribution to the network. The Narrative platform is designed to be the world’s journal where the members post their experiences, thoughts through posts (single photo, a collection of photos, text or text & photo) and afterward receive a reward depending on the content quality.

The NRVE is a NEO-based utility token, used to pay for items of value and reward the users who contribute to the network.