Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 4.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 4,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,337 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.65 million, up from 103,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 4.58M shares traded or 55.23% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 102,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.51 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 89,747 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has risen 15.08% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 40,488 shares to 7,836 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,289 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. Willis George also sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Plans To Save Billions With Planes And Vans – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Polk County offers incentives for UPS facility – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Deploys Purpose-Built Navigation For UPS Service Personnel – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS CEO Dave Abney takes Chamber gavel from Russell Stokes (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Llc stated it has 74,687 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 134,023 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 10 holds 90,278 shares. Moreover, Madison Inv has 0.38% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 189,784 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55,164 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc invested in 38,999 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 0.06% or 4,659 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 891 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.08% or 95,628 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Company accumulated 2,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc reported 0.21% stake. New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,617 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Stephens. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, February 20 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 10. S&P Research maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 3 by Oppenheimer. Loop Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, December 20 report. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $172.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 107,350 shares to 595,350 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NVGS’s profit will be $2.23 million for 67.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Navigator Holdings had 22 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) rating on Friday, March 2. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $14.5 target. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.5 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 25. The company was maintained on Friday, September 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 8. The stock of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) earned “Buy” rating by Drewry Financial on Friday, May 18.