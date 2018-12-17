Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 9.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.61M, down from 181,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $158.45. About 712,158 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 326.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29 million, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $264.78. About 7.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: A History Of Death Crosses – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday Morning: DIA, PLAY, NFLX – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Netflix reportedly set to produce 90 movies a year, with budgets up to $200 million – MarketWatch” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix To Present At UBS Global Media Conference; Webcast At 1:00 PM ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 insider sales for $194.08 million activity. WELLS DAVID B also sold $385,050 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. On Thursday, July 19 HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 38,976 shares. Shares for $227,735 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. 14,000 shares were sold by Bennett Kelly, worth $4.20 million on Wednesday, October 31. KILGORE LESLIE J sold $189,272 worth of stock. SARANDOS THEODORE A also sold $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 23.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $159 target in Thursday, January 19 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, January 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc invested in 6,513 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 125 shares. M&R Capital holds 3,220 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 275,837 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 31,800 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership holds 11,310 shares. American National Ins Tx has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mcdaniel Terry, a Texas-based fund reported 670 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 3.91M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 0.23% or 65,061 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 198,468 shares. M Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb Advsrs holds 60 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $546.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,030 shares to 81,657 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 201,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,260 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Among 25 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Burlington Stores had 88 analyst reports since October 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, August 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Thursday, July 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. Wedbush initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $107 target in Friday, January 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BURL in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, March 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Burlington (NYSE:BURL) A Good Fit For Investors, Cowen Says After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Burlington Offers Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Issues Top Outperform Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings And Holidays May Not Help Retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 121 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 0.56% less from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,396 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.11% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3,571 shares. Regions holds 2,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.04% or 6,237 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 25 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% or 148 shares. Blair William Commerce Il reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 150,138 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs accumulated 0.13% or 824,884 shares. 88,000 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 97,558 shares. Primecap Ca accumulated 17,600 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 123,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 27.19% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.17 per share. BURL’s profit will be $186.05M for 14.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.10% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $22.83 million activity. 20,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $3.37M were sold by Kingsbury Thomas. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30 million. $422,160 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING. $135,138 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Vecchio Jennifer. $619,299 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares were sold by Hand Fred.