Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.03M, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $45.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1546.78. About 4.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New York & Co Inc (NWY) by 26.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 422,774 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.91M market cap company. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NWY News: 09/03/2018 – New York Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 43 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York & Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWY); 23/05/2018 – New York Co-op Living Gone Wrong: No Working Bathroom for Eight Months; 24/05/2018 – New York & Co 1Q EPS 5c; 27/03/2018 – New York & Company, Inc. Announces Participation in Cowen & Company Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 22/03/2018 – Celebrity-Driven New York & Co. Turns a Profit; 16/04/2018 – New York & Co.: Bodil Arlander Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board at 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – NEW YORK & COMPANY – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.7 PCT; 22/03/2018 – New York & Co 4Q EPS 7c; 05/03/2018 U.S. SEC CHARGES NEW YORK COMPANY FOR ILLEGALLY BROKERING SALES OF INVESTMENTS BY FOREIGN NATIONALS SEEKING U.S. RESIDENCY -STATEMENT

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,310 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering New York & Company (NYSE:NWY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York & Company had 4 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Saturday, August 15 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. The stock of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) earned “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, May 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, April 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold NWY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 26.40 million shares or 9.92% more from 24.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colorado-based Jbf Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 13,146 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 214,731 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) for 947 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 504,565 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 47,745 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 74,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 11,000 shares. Ancora Limited Co invested in 93,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 44,319 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 75,740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A & Incorporated invested in 6,086 shares or 1.07% of the stock. West Chester Advsrs Incorporated holds 4.42% or 1,767 shares. Tctc Hldgs Lc stated it has 5,453 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 6.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 730,620 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Company reported 12,735 shares. The California-based Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca has invested 7.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 11,622 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt. Sonata Inc owns 3.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,281 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 1,734 shares. The California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,146 are held by Choate Inv Advisors. Oarsman Cap invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Alley Communication Limited Liability Com has invested 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $361.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 500 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 377,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70M. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, November 20. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69 million.