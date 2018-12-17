Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 20,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,428 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.51M, down from 155,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.54. About 5.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Creative Planning increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 3030.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 30,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,305 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $635,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 4.12M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. Shares for $2.31 million were bought by ICAHN BRETT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trust Investment Advsr reported 0.77% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications stated it has 31,922 shares. Westpac Bk holds 270,512 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 23,571 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 84,909 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.12% or 338,406 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP has 601,000 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 14,522 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP owns 977,624 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.14% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc holds 1.71 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, January 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 7. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 5 by Forward View Consulting. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Forward View Consulting given on Monday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $48 target in Monday, August 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy” on Monday, April 16.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $26.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 101,642 shares to 71,266 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:OXY) by 61,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $691.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,198 shares to 32,442 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 646,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Hansen Neil A. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Another trade for 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 was made by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was made by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28.