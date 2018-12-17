Torray Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.17 million, down from 94,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 14.51M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 21/03/2018 – Fin24: Breaking up with Facebook is harder than it looks; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 33,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 598,612 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.51 million, down from 632,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Pico Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 71,213 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 20.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 16/05/2018 – PicoBrew Continues Mission to Get the World Brewing with Pico U “Universal Craft Brewing Appliance,” Launching on Kickstarter; 19/03/2018 – Global Pico Projector Market Expected to Reach $5,002 Million, Globally, by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn’t Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings: Lead Indepenedent Director Daniel Silvers Won’t Seek Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Concludes Strategic Review Process; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO)

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 76 selling transactions for $1.83 billion activity. 37,982 shares valued at $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75 million. Shares for $2.23 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 23. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of stock. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $116,250. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was sold by Wehner David M..

Davis Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). General Company has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,281 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 1.19% or 685,279 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt has 5.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,388 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.77 million shares. Comerica Secs holds 27,885 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.27 million shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 36,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Firsthand Management holds 45,000 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 468 shares. Altimeter Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 640,100 shares or 4.1% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 16.16 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

D E Shaw Company owns 63,279 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 20,721 shares. State Street has 0% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 424,230 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 253,533 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 22,566 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 17,938 shares. Rbf Lc has 0.05% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 173,761 shares. Hightower holds 20,570 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.02% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 9,536 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $376,593 activity.