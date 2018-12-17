Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 90.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 100,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,135 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.62 million, down from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.5. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 6,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31 million, up from 41,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 1.94 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51,700 shares to 206,700 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, November 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 11 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, November 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. DiSanto Edmund had sold 10,463 shares worth $1.75M on Friday, December 7. Puech Olivier sold $1.77M worth of stock or 10,747 shares. Another trade for 163,166 shares valued at $25.59M was sold by Marshall Steven C.. SHARBUTT DAVID E had sold 813 shares worth $130,795 on Wednesday, November 14. TAICLET JAMES D JR had sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25 million on Monday, July 9. 44,959 shares were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR, worth $7.03 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs has 31,052 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication owns 16,142 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Missouri-based Century has invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Field & Main Comml Bank reported 340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C reported 767,070 shares stake. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Llc invested 0.45% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 65,875 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 98,963 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 162,380 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Bath Savings Trust has 1.82% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Advisers reported 152,283 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 24,490 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11,794 shares to 112,057 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,762 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent invested in 6,819 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 477,415 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Liability has 55,000 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 8,511 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 3,190 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 10,505 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 4,414 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 3,736 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 77,150 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 35,700 shares. Qs Ltd Company reported 0.14% stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 3,321 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 1,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,975 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Friday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, January 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 20. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Monday, April 23 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Friday, December 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $86.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82.0 target in Friday, September 8 report.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. Another trade for 24,500 shares valued at $2.21 million was made by Harris Jeff M on Thursday, November 8. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,787 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares. Another trade for 376 shares valued at $31,077 was made by CLARK FRANK M on Monday, July 16. Rankin Devina A sold $765,397 worth of stock or 8,107 shares.