Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) by 2.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,874 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.85M, down from 107,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $151.21. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,099 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, down from 29,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.74. About 6.60M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 38.74 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to open in Columbia, Maryland – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Investment holds 1.16M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. First Trust LP owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 495,317 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.23% or 6,208 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.08% or 29,730 shares. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 128,598 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset has 1.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fjarde Ap reported 341,974 shares. 27,330 were accumulated by Girard Partners. Moreover, Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 9,245 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 11,335 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 346,588 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cape Ann State Bank holds 0.57% or 5,999 shares in its portfolio.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 23 report. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, March 23 report. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, June 30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $218.19 million and $162.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18,501 shares to 34,127 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06 million on Thursday, July 5. Campion Andrew sold $223,403 worth of stock or 2,907 shares. $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. Another trade for 5,741 shares valued at $448,774 was made by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86 million.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $926.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5,350 shares to 19,476 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Invest Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Financial Architects Inc holds 0.07% or 2,564 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,940 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.13% or 52,580 shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,139 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regions Fincl owns 31,086 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,400 shares. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Company owns 5,823 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc accumulated 33,379 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Company reported 291,700 shares stake. Sunbelt Inc accumulated 6,484 shares. Laurel Grove Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 10,780 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has 25,000 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,429 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETS Selects Accenture for Transformation on the Cloud to Help Drive Innovation – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Accenture acquires Houston consulting firm serving energy and airline industry cos. – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Report from Accenture Finds Gaps Between Federal Agencies’ IT Adoption and Mission Objectives – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on December, 20 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 2.79% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.54 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.46% EPS growth.