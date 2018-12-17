Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 30.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19M, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $244.82. About 138,469 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 2.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 4.79 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 28. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $65 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, December 22 with “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spinnaker invested in 9,243 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Montag A & Inc accumulated 41,699 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.62% or 181,156 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt reported 10,275 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,101 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boys Arnold And Communication Inc reported 0.19% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluecrest Management has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Asset Mngmt owns 14,586 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Company reported 2.9% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc invested in 0.19% or 3,414 shares. Inv Svcs Inc has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.24 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Krane Hilary K. SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29. On Tuesday, September 18 Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 17,000 shares. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million. Hill Elliott had sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,719 shares to 55,960 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 13 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Teleflex had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Brean Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $274.0 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 23 by Leerink Swann. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 5 report. Needham upgraded the shares of TFX in report on Monday, September 10 to “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 14.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $487.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 29,457 shares to 73,327 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 2,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $36.91 million activity. $2.54M worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) shares were sold by SMITH BENSON. Kennedy Thomas Anthony sold $5.55M worth of stock or 20,635 shares. RANDLE STUART A sold $663,069 worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Thursday, November 8.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.78 earnings per share, up 13.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.44 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.83M for 22.02 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.32% EPS growth.