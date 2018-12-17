Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 72.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 26,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 36,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 8.31M shares traded or 130.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 24/05/2018 – AI Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today

Greystone Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc sold 3,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,171 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.83M, down from 48,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 10.41M shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $457.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 331,583 shares to 436,583 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 earnings per share, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 6.86 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 38.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. 16,000 shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A, worth $1.36M on Wednesday, September 19. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. The insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45 million worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.