Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Tr (PPT) by 84.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 87,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86,000, down from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $4.842. About 320,006 shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has declined 6.72% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.72% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 119,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.51 million, up from 117,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.96. About 24.72M shares traded or 205.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,703 shares to 156,353 shares, valued at $34.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.94 million activity. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M. Shares for $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41 million on Friday, November 23.

