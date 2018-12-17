Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 32.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 78,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.02 million, down from 246,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 1.27 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 112.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 507,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 957,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.07M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 67.51M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72,419 shares to 418,276 shares, valued at $34.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 49,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Thursday, January 7. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $45 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 21 with “Hold”. Nomura maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, November 16 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 7 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 17 report.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.97 million for 8.21 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $32.86 million activity. Nordstrom James F JR sold $150,912 worth of stock or 2,874 shares. NORDSTROM PETER E sold $6.29 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, July 9. Shares for $6.38 million were sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. $7.83 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM BLAKE W on Thursday, September 20. Deputy Christine had sold 11,534 shares worth $759,745 on Monday, September 10. On Monday, September 10 Worzel Ken sold $4.99M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 75,800 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Cap Limited invested in 0.91% or 172,590 shares. James Inv Research Inc invested in 0.08% or 34,428 shares. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Washington Tru Commercial Bank accumulated 22,664 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 56,267 shares. Wright Investors Serv reported 20,639 shares. 222,331 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Tobam has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Asset One Limited has invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 197,615 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 17,125 shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 9,862 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 6,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Limited owns 12,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.52 million shares to 15,636 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Russia Etf by 108,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,165 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $500.17 million activity. Papermaster Mark D sold $2.37 million worth of stock or 150,000 shares. Shares for $4.00M were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Wednesday, August 15. 175,553 shares were sold by Su Lisa T, worth $3.81 million on Wednesday, November 7. The insider ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 295,897 shares worth $5.77M. SMITH DARLA M sold 624 shares worth $12,418. Another trade for 22.00M shares valued at $425.15 million was made by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.23% or 13,920 shares. 2,200 were reported by Covington Cap Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 173,526 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 13,536 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Rampart Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0% or 12,981 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 8,992 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 18,575 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.49M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% or 873,486 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.11% stake. 34,868 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited. 1.09 million are held by National Pension Serv. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).