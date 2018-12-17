Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 16.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 9,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.74M, down from 56,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 2.75M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Os;S En (DUK) by 5.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 22,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 385,501 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.85M, down from 408,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Os;S En for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 2.33 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, January 23 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, April 16 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Friday, September 18 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Monday, February 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Wednesday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $90.0 target. SunTrust maintained the shares of DUK in report on Monday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 3.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.76 million for 24.37 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,302 were reported by Greatmark Investment Ptnrs. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap reported 3.18 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 41,405 shares. Iberiabank has 74,372 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Mariner Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 6,412 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.25% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). King Wealth reported 0.07% stake. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.27% or 4,070 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 56,525 shares. Zimmer Prns Lp stated it has 3.57M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 341,643 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Killam Apartment N En by 100,619 shares to 495,722 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares L En (ECH) by 27,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Aust & Nz Bank Grp En.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $129 target in Monday, February 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, March 7. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 10 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was upgraded by Independent Research.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 11.87 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mendel Money Management has invested 2.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas Yale Cap stated it has 25,622 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 154 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 1.32% or 15,934 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.77% or 144,559 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stralem And Inc reported 56,175 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne holds 43,206 shares. 18,268 were reported by Reik Co Limited Co. Patten Group has 20,443 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,682 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,106 shares.