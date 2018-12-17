Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 21,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,663 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.57M, up from 150,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.95M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (COR) by 27.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 3,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.81% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 347,306 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 15.64% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Clevland Research given on Friday, March 11. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, August 16 report. Loop Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold”.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $1.24 billion activity. Todd Brian R had sold 9,147 shares worth $675,232 on Wednesday, August 15. PELTZ NELSON had sold 2.79 million shares worth $209.38 million. $1.19 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Grade Joel T.. Frank Joshua D. sold 2.12 million shares worth $158.24M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 5,875 shares. 34,115 were accumulated by Fund. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 1,175 shares stake. Nine Masts owns 15,893 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Compton Ri owns 10,600 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset New York has 1,305 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,589 shares. 2,790 are held by Manchester Mngmt. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 56,090 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Washington Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Montag A & Incorporated reported 6,189 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 20,580 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 22,570 shares to 103,862 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 182,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,227 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Among 23 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. CoreSite Realty had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 16 report. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 10.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,115 shares to 154,644 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 584,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,537 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 64 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 33.53 million shares or 3.86% more from 32.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,957 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 4,057 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.34% or 29,319 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,100 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 5,252 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 189,461 shares. 2,635 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 31,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,086 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Avalon Limited Co accumulated 0.11% or 33,975 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,489 shares.

