Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Ansys (ANSS) Stake By $385,950; Last Week Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trinseo had 5 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, December 7 report. Citigroup maintained Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Neutral” rating. See Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) latest ratings:

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 10.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 2,075 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 22,082 shares with $4.12 million value, up from 20,007 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $12.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 280,132 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 203,689 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 33.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 4.86 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 32,827 shares to 264,807 valued at $30.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) stake by 45,549 shares and now owns 36,487 shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,644 are held by Assetmark. Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). National Pension Serv reported 96,956 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,364 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 4,006 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 87,817 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,640 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Limited Co accumulated 3,206 shares. Davy Asset Management holds 0.44% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 8,182 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Manhattan reported 1,970 shares stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 2% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.2% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Among 8 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Friday, November 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $184 target. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 20 to “Buy”. William Blair reinitiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. Benchmark upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $187 target in Monday, November 5 report. Needham upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Monday, October 29. Needham has “Buy” rating and $172 target.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. The insider THURK MICHAEL sold $532,894. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 2,454 shares worth $461,327. CASHMAN JAMES E III sold $5.14M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, August 13. $47,958 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares were sold by GALLIMORE ALEC D.. $657,224 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by Emswiler Shane. Gopal Ajei sold $1.79M worth of stock.