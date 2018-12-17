Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 13.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.83 million, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 8.19M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 3.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 12,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,783 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.04M, up from 398,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 1.32 million shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11.80M shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Franklin Res Inc reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 11,592 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Hsbc Public Ltd has 12,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 532,286 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.55 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 0.41% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 73,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 333,642 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 30,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gp reported 716,974 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.16% or 318,298 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 300 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. had 182 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Overweight” rating by Simmons & Co on Wednesday, October 19. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 13. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 5. On Tuesday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 5 to “Neutral”. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Tuesday, August 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 14. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $241,200 activity.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.17M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $377.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 246,700 shares to 591,969 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Another recent and important Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.7% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ls Advisors Lc stated it has 5,462 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 38,300 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 10,475 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 11,661 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 19,488 shares. Jennison Llc reported 627,025 shares. Aew Cap Management Lp owns 892,100 shares. 351,510 are owned by Sei Invests Co. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Eii has 0.31% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10,520 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 64,512 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 7,323 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 2.97 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CyrusOne, US Steel And More – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varian Medical’s (VAR) Halcyon Gets NMPA Approval in China – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Becomes Oversold (CONE) – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Inks Multi-Megawatt Deal for 2nd Osaka Facility – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 303,445 shares to 33,798 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 339,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,980 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).