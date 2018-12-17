Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 44.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 31,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90M, down from 71,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 1.41M shares traded or 78.14% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 2.90M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S Muoio And Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,138 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 413,680 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 7,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Next Group Inc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company has 1.2% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 359,800 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 3.09 million shares. Coastline Trust Company reported 4,500 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6.35M were accumulated by State Street. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 167,701 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 425 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 30,054 shares. Dorsal Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1.25M shares stake. Synovus Fincl owns 388 shares.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $989.03M and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $238.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). First Manhattan has invested 1.1% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). First Personal Ser owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 83 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 35,102 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 12,868 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Maine-based fund reported 1,525 shares. 170,019 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Aperio Group Llc reported 30,199 shares stake. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 5,125 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.12% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 26,317 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 19,000 shares to 128,000 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $38.89 million activity. 7,103 shares were sold by Maceda Jason, worth $510,635 on Friday, August 10. $3.69M worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares were sold by EMMETT RICHARD J. $953,680 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) was sold by Raskopf Karen. 1,900 shares were sold by Jaspon Katherine D., worth $139,232 on Wednesday, November 7.

