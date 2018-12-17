On December 16-17 analysts noticed Gas (GAS) fall by -2.03%

It was bad day for Gas (GAS), as it declined by $-0.0343740600000002 or -2.03%, touching $1.65977604. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Gas (GAS) is looking for the $1.825753644 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $2.67434093817036. The highest price was $1.705280748 and lowest of $1.640461092 for December 16-17. The open was $1.6941501. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange. Aproximately 962 GAS worth $1,631 was traded.

For a month, Gas (GAS) tokens went down -55.62% from $3.74 for coin. For 100 days GAS is down -73.74% from $6.32. It traded at $20.65 200 days ago. Gas (GAS) has 10.13 million coins mined with the market cap $16.81 million. It has 9.68M coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/08/2017. The Crypto GAS has proof type and operates under algorithm.

There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain.