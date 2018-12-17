On December 16-17 analysts noticed MintCoin (MINT) increase by 50.00%

MintCoin (MINT) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $3.26933E-05 or 50.00% trading at $9.80799E-05. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, MintCoin (MINT) eyes $0.00010788789 target on the road to $0.000226489091976986. MINT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $9.80799E-05 and low of $6.53866E-05 for December 16-17. The open was $6.53866E-05.

MintCoin (MINT) is down -11.96% in the last 30 days from $0.0001114 per coin. Its down -20.90% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.000124 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MINT traded at $0.0003001. MINT has 21.29B coins mined giving it $2.09 million market cap. MintCoin maximum coins available are . MINT uses Scrypt algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 06/02/2014.

Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network.

There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network.

