On December 16-17 analysts noticed Triangles Coin (TRI) rise by 18.93%

It was good day for Triangles Coin (TRI), as it jumped by $0.114092986 or 18.93%, touching $0.716922402. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Triangles Coin (TRI) is looking for the $0.7886146422 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $1.48791148750431. The highest price was $0.716922402 and lowest of $0.602829416 for December 16-17. The open was $0.602829416. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Triangles Coin (TRI) tokens went down -20.97% from $0.9072 for coin. For 100 days TRI is down -74.12% from $2.77. It traded at $3.72 200 days ago. Triangles Coin (TRI) has 126,799 coins mined with the market cap $90,905. It has 120,000 coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/10/2014. The Crypto TRI has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X13 algorithm.

Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched.