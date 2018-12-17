On December 16-17 The Cryptocurrency Odyssey (OCN) fell down in value over -4.11%

It was bad day for Odyssey (OCN), as it declined by $-9.80955E-05 or -4.11%, touching $0.002288895. Crypto Analysts believe that Odyssey (OCN) is looking for the $0.0025177845 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.00674803736109372. The highest price was $0.0024523875 and lowest of $0.002288895 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0023869905. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Odyssey (OCN) tokens went down -67.38% from $0.007017 for coin. For 100 days OCN is down -24.66% from $0.003038. It traded at $0.0165 200 days ago. Odyssey (OCN) has 10.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $22.89 million. It has 10.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/06/2018. The Crypto OCN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.