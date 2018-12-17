Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 140,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $332.38 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $259.52. About 2.94M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, up from 35,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 13.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, April 8 the stock rating was initiated by Cleveland with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UNH in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co by 238,599 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $45.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. $1.65 million worth of stock was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, November 28. The insider HOOPER MICHELE J sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32M. Shine Kenneth Irwin had sold 163 shares worth $44,796 on Friday, November 9. $4.07 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILSON D ELLEN. Another trade for 26,033 shares valued at $7.05 million was made by Nelson Steven H on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inverness Counsel reported 227,751 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.82M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust Co has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort LP holds 0.22% or 3,681 shares in its portfolio. 1.45 million were accumulated by Swedbank. Security Trust holds 0.09% or 1,055 shares. Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.79M shares or 6.26% of the stock. Tompkins Fin Corp holds 0.25% or 4,559 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com owns 5,374 shares. Lourd Llc has 2,313 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And owns 66,841 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.06% or 54,368 shares. Mai Management stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap holds 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 254,214 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 2,468 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington Comm has invested 2.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgestream Prtnrs LP has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Financial Ser Group Inc Lc owns 2,418 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Company reported 15,600 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 1.03% or 33,511 shares. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 2.01 million shares. Sabal Tru Co invested 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 337,362 shares. 46,851 were reported by Redmond Asset Limited. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 26,859 shares or 1.53% of the stock. American Century Companies accumulated 9.61M shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,276 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million.