Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 98.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 50,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,376 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.87M, up from 50,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 1.48M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Myr Group Inc. (MYRG) by 5.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 15,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 299,535 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.78 million, up from 283,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 39,025 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has declined 19.93% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 568,463 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $27.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 21,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,130 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2.

