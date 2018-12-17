Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 33.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 16,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, up from 50,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 50.56M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 66,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259.57M, up from 4.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 13.18 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Vetr. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, October 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $29.0 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 20 by Sandler O’Neill. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Attractiveness Of Bank Of America At $25 Instead Of $12.50 – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America to get a new Dallas market president – Dallas Business Journal” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Circle Communications, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Bainco Intl Investors has 1.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 655,455 are owned by Davidson Invest Advsrs. Moreover, Thomas White Ltd has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Assetmark Incorporated owns 389,701 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.56 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 80,479 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 9,989 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De. Moreover, Community Retail Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ledyard Bancorporation has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25,032 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,299 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.54% or 988,399 shares in its portfolio.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $45 target.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $57.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 214,373 shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $222.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 86,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rand Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 32,752 shares. Ascend Capital Ltd has 235,472 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank & has 41,143 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP invested 1.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). City Holdings reported 33,743 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 10,843 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De invested in 0% or 67 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.98 million shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38,680 shares. Associated Banc reported 17,283 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd accumulated 130,220 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.6% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9.82M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd holds 0.13% or 8,336 shares. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 133,804 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The DOD is defending its JEDI procurement â€” and AWS has joined that defense – Washington Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Has A Low Hurdle For 2Q Results But It Still Needs To Hit It – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Says it’s Certified to Secure Government Communications – StreetInsider.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Will Oracle Earnings Put Analyst Cloud Concerns to Rest? – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.