Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 67.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 7,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,430 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $234,000, down from 10,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 1.07 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $164.36. About 26.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCAR shares while 162 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 202.64 million shares or 1.95% less from 206.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 42,100 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company invested in 72 shares. Daiwa Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation accumulated 123,731 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 67,647 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited has 29,134 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 506,542 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 81,506 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 76,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 37,727 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 52,908 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 32.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $545.11 million for 9.03 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $11.45 million activity. DANFORTH DAVID J had sold 651 shares worth $38,698 on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 28 analysts covering Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Paccar Inc had 128 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. On Thursday, May 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, December 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, July 6 report. Wells Fargo maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $7000 target. JP Morgan maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. UBS maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Friday, February 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $84.0 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, June 27 to “Underweight”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

