Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36M, up from 65,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.18. About 7.17 million shares traded or 99.90% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 833.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.19 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 2.40 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 265,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,309 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 13,721 are held by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 5,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 47,778 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Westfield Management LP stated it has 0.42% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Psagot House invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 9,079 shares stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 6,012 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 106,968 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 23,597 are held by Raymond James Financial Svcs. Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lam Research Corporation had 112 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. On Thursday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 7 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Tuesday, August 28 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Applied Materials Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley still sees downside for semis – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Duluth, International Business Machines, Lam Research, Red Hat, and Weatherford International â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SOXX, LRCX, AMD, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 1. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $122 target in Monday, October 1 report. On Monday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettee Invsts Incorporated owns 15,000 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,625 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co invested in 0.39% or 70,640 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Company reported 14,321 shares. S&Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 7.19M shares. Peoples Services reported 1.4% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jag Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.10M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 0.35% or 632,200 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsrs Incorporated holds 58,183 shares. Cookson Peirce And Communications reported 289,960 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows American Express, Ryanair, Chubb, CNA Financial, Danaher, and Randgold Resources Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Where McDonald’s reigns as most popular brand in 50 states – Chicago Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Invests In Emerging Markets Consumer Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lease approved for upscale travel lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $702.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5,296 shares to 30,124 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,944 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).