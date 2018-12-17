Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 59,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.71M, up from 191,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 1.51M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 69.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc sold 95,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,085 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, down from 136,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 865,112 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 14.88% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Bank & Trust reported 57,399 shares. 94,726 are held by Apriem Advisors. Johnson Financial Gru invested in 20,219 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 455,143 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr holds 0.05% or 7,562 shares. 59,924 were accumulated by Steinberg Asset Mgmt. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 0.03% or 2,550 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.84% or 139,928 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 8,544 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Opus Inv holds 0.32% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 21,200 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 275,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 392,807 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 4. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETN in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, September 21. The rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral” on Monday, April 4. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, May 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 10. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 1.79 million shares to 26.34M shares, valued at $1.52 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,327 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 36.56% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.93 per share. PNR’s profit will be $102.42 million for 16.21 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PNR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 142.41 million shares or 4.39% less from 148.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 53,149 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 161,530 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.75 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 15,474 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares stated it has 1,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerce Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 14,676 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 6,950 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 165 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Manchester Cap Limited Com holds 12,486 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $73.21 million activity. Peltz Matthew H. sold $71.66M worth of stock. BRYAN GLYNIS sold 17,133 shares worth $770,985. GLENN T MICHAEL sold $743,572 worth of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Monday, December 3.

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95 million and $581.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (Prn) (VB) by 2,252 shares to 24,067 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.